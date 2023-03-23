'Beda Bandha' in Berhampur to be renovated
Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), which has renovated 28 out of 42 water bodies here to meet the water requirement of the Silk City, has now started the process to renovate four other ponds.
During the first phase, steps would be taken to de-silt and clean the pond. Three Self-Help Groups (SHGs) have been assigned to do the work and more SHGs would be included in this renovation work, BeMC sources said. The beautification of Beda Bandha would be undertaken by the use of latest technology without cement and iron rod. No chemical would be used to clean the water body. During the second phase, the BeMC has planned to construct a park, pathway and electrification. Steps would be taken to preserve the water, said BeMC Commissioner J Sonal. A team of BeMC visited Bengaluru recently to study renovation of water bodies through natural process. They would experiment the process in Beda Bandha, sources said.
The renovation of Beda Bandha is expected to be better than Ramalingam Tank Park, which has attracted tourists of late, according to local corporator Dhiresh Sabat. Berhampur water bodies are also part of the local hydrologic system. It helps preserve monsoon waters which can be used during dry season. They also support the ecosystem.