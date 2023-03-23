'Beda Bandha' in Berhampur to be renovated

Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), which has renovated 28 out of 42 water bodies here to meet the water requirement of the Silk City, has now started the process to renovate four other ponds. They are Beda Bandha in Gosaninuagaon, Haridakhandi, Aina Bandha and Agula Bandha. BeMC would take up the renovation and beautification of Beda Bandha on 33 acres of land on priority basis. A detailed project report (DPR) has already been prepared at an estimated cost of Rs 29.22 crore. An amount of Rs 4 crore has already been sanctioned in the first phase. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate this project during his visit to Ganjam district on March 26.





During the first phase, steps would be taken to de-silt and clean the pond. Three Self-Help Groups (SHGs) have been assigned to do the work and more SHGs would be included in this renovation work, BeMC sources said. The beautification of Beda Bandha would be undertaken by the use of latest technology without cement and iron rod. No chemical would be used to clean the water body. During the second phase, the BeMC has planned to construct a park, pathway and electrification. Steps would be taken to preserve the water, said BeMC Commissioner J Sonal. A team of BeMC visited Bengaluru recently to study renovation of water bodies through natural process. They would experiment the process in Beda Bandha, sources said.





The renovation of Beda Bandha is expected to be better than Ramalingam Tank Park, which has attracted tourists of late, according to local corporator Dhiresh Sabat. Berhampur water bodies are also part of the local hydrologic system. It helps preserve monsoon waters which can be used during dry season. They also support the ecosystem.