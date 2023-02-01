Befitting response given from LoC to LAC

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the government has been laying constant emphasis on modernising the military as it firmly believes that lasting peace is possible only when India is politically and strategically strong.

Murmu's comments during her address to the joint session of Parliament on the first day of Budget session came amid India's lingering border row with China in eastern Ladakh as well as the challenges of Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Without directly mentioning either Pakistan or China, the President, who is also the supreme commander of the armed forces, highlighted that "befitting response" was given to every "misadventure from LoC (Line of Control) to LAC (Line of Actual Control)".