BeMC spreads out free public ad space

Berhampur: Ina graceful blend of art, civic discipline and urban imagination, Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) has unveiled a unique initiative -- dedicated, free-of-cost public advertisement walls -- aimed at preserving the city’s blossoming mural culture from the blight of visual pollution.

As part of the ongoing beautification mission that has transformed public walls into vibrant storyboards of heritage, BeMC has earmarked two prominent locations, one near K C Public School and another near K V N Petrol Pump close to the Town Hall, as free advertisement spaces. More such walls are planned across the Silk City in a phased manner.

This initiative, officials say, is a thoughtful step to preserve the aesthetic value of newly painted murals, which now celebrate Berhampur’s civic identity through art. These theme-based creations depict sporting legends, freedom fighters, literary icons, birds, and motifs that mirror the cultural soul of Ganjam.

Meanwhile, the BeMC has intensified its crackdown on unauthorised posters and banners that mar the beautified walls. Each violation draws fines, and cases are registered against defaulters. With the Team Clean City squad constantly removing defacing materials across Berhampur, the corporation hopes to sustain the city’s evolving artistic charm.

The idea of dedicated advertisement walls was catalysed by media entrepreneur Sanat Kumar Panda, who submitted a memorandum to BeMC Commissioner Prathamesh Rajeshirke. In discussions with the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Kalyani Sanghamitra, Sanat highlighted that in an age driven by information, frequent removal of public announcements felt arbitrary, especially when BeMC itself earns significant revenue from thousands of hoardings.

He suggested creating public-friendly advertisement spaces, an idea that has now taken concrete shape on the city’s walls. With murals blooming and regulated ad spaces emerging, Berhampur is scripting a model where civic artistry and public convenience coexist in elegant harmony.