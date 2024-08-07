Beneficiaries in Haryana under PM Ujjwala Yojana to get gas cylinders for Rs 500

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced that under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUJ), beneficiaries in the state will now receive gas cylinders for Rs 500.

This initiative will benefit approximately 46 lakh families with an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh. Additionally, as part of the Mukhyamantri Dugdh Uphaar Yojana, fortified milk will be provided to schoolgirls from 14 to 18 years of age for 150 days to combat malnutrition.

This programme is expected to support around 2.65 lakh adolescent girls.

The Chief Minister, who was addressing women at a state-level event to mark Hariyali Teej in Jind, also announced an increase in the loan amount for self-employment under the Haryana Matrishakti Udyamita Yojana from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Also, the revolving fund provided to self-help groups (SHGs) for daily needs will be raised from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. In addition, the monthly honorarium for Group Sakhi will be increased from Rs 150 to Rs 500.

While highlighting the significance of the day, the Chief Minister said "it is the holy month of Sawan, Jind is the historic city of Mata Jayanti Devi, and today is Teej, a festival celebrating women, daughters, and sisters".

He extended greetings to everyone to mark the festival symbolizing greenery and prosperity.

The Chief Minister also announced to provide interest-free loans of Rs 100 crore to empower women in self-help groups. He outlined a goal of providing Rs 490 crore in loans to these groups within the financial year.

Additionally, the Chief Minister recognised 66 women's self-help groups from the state, highlighting their growing role as a source of pride and strength for Haryana.

He also awarded Rs 38.5 lakh to the top three self-help groups in each district, aiming to inspire greater dedication and hard work among other groups.