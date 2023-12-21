Bengal CID issues statement denying charges of harassment of Calcutta HC judge’s husband

Kolkata: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal, on Thursday afternoon, has issued a statement denying the charges against them of harassing Pratap Chandra Dey, a senior Calcutta High Court counsel and husband of Justice Amrita Sinha.

The CID statement comes just a day after Dey had sent communiqués to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing CID sleuths of putting pressure on him to give statements against his wife.

He had also forwarded the copies of the complaint communiqués to Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and to the Bar Association of Kolkata Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

Dey accused the CID sleuths of summoning him as a witness in a case and thereafter putting pressure on him to give statements against his wife.

In the statement issued by the CID on Thursday, a copy of which is available with IANS, the agency sleuths claimed that Dey was summoned for questioning on December 1 and December 16 in a case whose investigation is being conducted following a directive of the Supreme Court of India.

The CID sleuths have accused Dey of coming late for the appearance and also claimed that he did not give any prior intimation about being late.

Claiming that he was treated well during the course of question, the CID’s statement claimed that Dey was offered tea and water and was also not questioned at a stretch.

“Pertinently, the entire examination and his activities within the precincts of the CID were recorded either in video recording or in CCTV save & except the areas where there is no CCTV installed i.e. break-room/toilets,” the state CID statement had read.

The CID sleuths have also claimed that Dey was questioned only in relation to the case for which he was summoned. The CID has also claimed that the allegations against the CID were attempts to tarnish the image of the agency, which were not only malicious but with the sole intent of derailing the efforts of the investigation process.