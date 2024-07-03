Bengal coal smuggling case: Process for ‘framing of charges’ in CBI court postponed

Kolkata: The process for “framing of charges” in the coal smuggling case, which was scheduled to start at a special court of the CBI at Asansol in West Bengal's West Burdwan district on Wednesday, was postponed on several technical grounds.

The reason for postponing was the absence of two of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by CBI at the special court.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had mentioned a total of 50 people have been accused, out of whom 47 were supposed to be present at the court on Wednesday since two of the 50 accused have expired and one is absconding.

However, on Wednesday only 45 accused individuals named in the charge sheet were present at the court, which acted as a technical barrier in beginning the process of “framing the charges”.

The second technical barrier arose after the court was informed that a number of persons named as witnesses were yet to receive the notices for summons to appear at a court. CBI has named a total of 396 witnesses in the case.

At the same time, the court also needs some more time to examine the voluminous documents filed by the Central agency officials along with the charge sheet which also prompted the decision to postpone the process of “framing of charges”.

Vinay Mishra, one of the prime accused in the case is still absconding. As per the latest report, he is currently residing on Vanuatu Island after taking citizenship there and surrendering his Indian citizenship. Another prime accused in the case, Anup Majhi a.k.a. Lala, who is currently released on conditional bail, was present in the court on Wednesday.