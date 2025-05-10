Live
Pak openly sheltering terrorists should not receive IMF funding
New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera has strongly called on the Indian government to oppose any fresh financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan, citing its continued support to terrorism.
Speaking to IANS on Friday, Khera said, “We had already made this demand ten days ago, urging the Government of India to take a tough stand. A country that openly shelters terrorists should not receive funding from the IMF.”
His remarks come as the IMF Executive Board prepares to review Islamabad’s request for funding under a climate resilience programme, in addition to the first review of an ongoing $7 billion bailout package. Khera added that the Congress party is demonstrating its unwavering support for India’s armed forces through the ‘Jai Hind Yatra’, which is being held at state headquarters across the country.