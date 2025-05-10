  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

MLA felicitates SSC toppers

MLA felicitates SSC toppers
x
Highlights

Wanaparthy: Local MLA Tudi Megha Reddy felicitated on Friday students from various government schools in Pebbair mandal who secured top marks in the...

Wanaparthy: Local MLA Tudi Megha Reddy felicitated on Friday students from various government schools in Pebbair mandal who secured top marks in the SSC exams.

Reddy urged the students to achieve even better ranks in the future and bring pride to their village and parents.

He praised the students who studied in government schools and performed exceptionally well in the exams.

He urged them to strive to bring a good name to the State as well.

Mandal Congress leaders, MEO Jayaramulu, market yard vice-chairman Eddula Vijayavardhan Reddy, block Congress leader Srinivas Goud were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick