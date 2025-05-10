Live
MLA felicitates SSC toppers
Wanaparthy: Local MLA Tudi Megha Reddy felicitated on Friday students from various government schools in Pebbair mandal who secured top marks in the SSC exams.
Reddy urged the students to achieve even better ranks in the future and bring pride to their village and parents.
He praised the students who studied in government schools and performed exceptionally well in the exams.
He urged them to strive to bring a good name to the State as well.
Mandal Congress leaders, MEO Jayaramulu, market yard vice-chairman Eddula Vijayavardhan Reddy, block Congress leader Srinivas Goud were present.
