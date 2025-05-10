Apple Watch Ultra 3 to Launch with BP Detection, Satellite Messaging and 5G Connectivity

Apple is preparing to unveil the Apple Watch Ultra 3 later this year, introducing three notable upgrades that cater especially to health-conscious users and outdoor enthusiasts. Since the last meaningful update in 2023, the Apple Watch Ultra lineup has remained largely unchanged, aside from a sleek titanium black finish. That’s set to change this fall with the next-generation model's arrival.

According to reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, Apple is set to debut blood pressure detection on the Ultra 3. “The blood-pressure feature…is designed to work in a similar way to Apple’s sleep apnea detector. It won’t give users specific readings — such as diastolic or systolic levels — but it will inform them that they may be in a state of hypertension.” Gurman notes that this technology has been in development for years and is now ready for rollout.

Another big update is satellite messaging, aimed at users who find themselves off the grid. While iPhone users have already benefited from satellite communication through Apple’s partnership with Globalstar Inc., the feature is finally coming to the Watch. “The technology will let smartwatch users send off-the-grid text messages via Globalstar Inc.’s fleet of satellites when they don’t have a cellular or Wi-Fi connection,” Gurman adds.

This feature is especially important for hikers, campers, and travellers who venture into areas without cellular coverage — and it allows for greater independence from the iPhone, a step closer to a fully standalone wearable.

The third upgrade involves connectivity, with the Apple Watch Ultra 3 expected to feature 5G Redcap support. Unlike the standard high-speed 5G used in iPhones, Redcap is a lower-power version designed for devices like wearables. It balances speed and energy efficiency, which is crucial for preserving battery life on the Watch.

Though Apple hasn’t officially confirmed the launch date, the Ultra 3 is widely expected to debut alongside the next iPhone lineup this fall. While battery life improvements haven’t been detailed yet, Apple may address that, especially given the increased power demands from 5G and satellite features.

With these updates, Apple reinforces its vision of the Watch Ultra as the go-to device for adventurers, athletes, and users seeking cutting-edge health tools and connectivity, even when far from civilisation.