Bengal municipalities’ job case: ED again summons Trinamool leader

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Trinamool Congress leader Nitai Dutta for questioning in connection with the alleged multi-crore municipalities' recruitment scam in West Bengal.

Dutta, also the Vice Chairman of South Dum Dum municipality in North 24 Parganas district, has been asked to be present at the ED's Salt Lake office here this week. This is the second time that Dutta will be questioned in connection with alleged scam.

He was earlier questioned in the matter by the ED sleuths in October last year.

Earlier when ED sleuths conducted raid and search operations at Dutta's residence in the same matter, the state Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose claimed that the central agency had been putting pressure on Dutta to name him in the case. Dutta is the former personal assistant of the minister.

In the raid and search operations in October last year, the ED sleuths reportedly recovered some crucial documents from Dutta's residence.

ED sources said that following the examination of the documents seized, the central agency sleuths have felt the necessity to summon and question Dutta for the second time.

As per ED estimates, of the several urban civic bodies scattered throughout the state that are under the central agency scanner because of recruitment irregularities, the maximum are from North 24 Parganas district.