Clinical SA tighten grip on semis spot

A clinical South Africa outclassed West Indies by nine wickets in their Super 8 clash to stretch their unbeaten run and all but seal a place in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday. A dominating show by the Proteas pacer was followed by authoritative batting.

Yet again, South Africa executed their plans perfectly to further their cause, racking up their sixth win on the trot and halting West Indies’ unbeaten run in the tournament.

With South Africa taking two vital points off the West Indies, hosts India now have their qualification hopes firmly in their own hands as a Proteas defeat would have dented their chances severely. The loss hurt the Caribbean side’s net run rate that came down to 1.791 from a healthy 5.350.

First it was South Africa pacers that rocked the West Indies’ batting line-up before a lower-order fightback from Romario Shepherd (52 not out) and Jason Holder (49) lifted the two-time champions to 176 for eight.

Then skipper Aiden Markram (82 not out), Quinton De Kock (47) and Ryan Rickelton (45 not out) batted with authority as the Proteas overhauled the target in 16.1 overs. By collecting 69 runs from the six Powerplay overs, the South Africans had demoralised the Windies attack.

Except for a few hit-and-miss shots, the two openers controlled the proceedings. They struck both pacers and spinners with equal ease and raised a quick 95-run stand in 7.5 overs, hitting 16 boundaries including six shots over the rope. De Kock hit four sixes and as many fours in his 24-ball knock before offering a catch to Jason Holder at long-on. Markram raised his fifty with a single off Gudakesh Motie. With Rickelton, Markram raised an unbeaten 82-run stand and finished the game in style with a straight four off pacer Jason Holder.

Brief scores:

West Indies 176/8 in 20 overs (Romario Shepherd 52*, Jason Holder 49; Lungi Ngidi 3-30, Kagiso Rabada 2-22, Corbin Bosch 2-31) lost to South Africa 177/1 in 16.1 overs (Aiden Markram 82*, Quinton De Kock 47, Ryan Rickleton 45*; Roston Chase 1-46) by 9 wickets.