SVU Professor receives NESA Fellowship Award

Tirupati: Prof G Narasimha, Professor in Department of Virology and Dean of Research & Development at Sri Venkateswara University, has been conferred the prestigious NESA Fellowship Award–2025 by the National Environmental Science Academy.

The NESA Fellowship Award is a distinguished national honour presented to eminent scientists and academicians in recognition of their outstanding contributions to research, innovation and the advancement of scientific disciplines. Prof Narasimha has been recognised for his significant work in the field of virology, particularly his research on bioactive compounds, antiviral and antimicrobial agents, and nanotechnology applications in modern medicine.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof Tata Narasinga Rao, Rector Prof Ch Appa Rao, Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu and Dean of International Relations Prof S Kishore congratulated Prof Narasimha on receiving the award and lauded his contributions to scientific research and the university’s academic reputation.