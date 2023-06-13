Bengal panchayat polls: Violence over nominations continue for 4th day

Kolkata: Several incidents of violence and clashes over the nomination process for the forthcoming panchayat polls in West Bengal were reported from different pockets of the state on Tuesday.

The most violent clashes were reported from Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, where the area around the block development office turned into a virtual battlefield following clashes between Trinamool Congress and All India Secular Front (AISF) workers.

Some police personnel were also injured in the street-fight which involved brick-batting and hurling of crude bombs.

The State Election Commission has sought reports from the district magistrate and the district police superintendent on this matter.

Similarly, the situation got tense at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district after All India Forward Bloc candidate Abdul Alam was resisted from filing his nomination at the local block development office.

It was alleged that the nomination related documents of Alam were snatched and his associates were kidnapped by Trinamool workers.

However, the local Trinamool leadership has denied the charges.

Similarly, the situation turned tense at Canning in South 24 Parganas district on Tuesday afternoon over clashes between Trinamool and BJP workers over filing of nominations.

BJP leader and counsel of the Calcutta High Court, Priyanka Tibrewal, alleged that the ruling party supporters launched unprovoked attacks on BJP candidates following which the latter had to return without filing nominations.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed deployment of central armed forces in seven sensitive districts on the polling day.

The polling is scheduled for July 8 and the counting will be taken up on July 11.