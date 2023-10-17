Bengal school job case: CBI makes another arrest

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested another person in connection with the agency's ongoing investigation into the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal.

The arrested person has been identified as Kaushik Maji, a director of M. Basu Roy & Company, the entity that supplied optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets for the written examinations for the school jobs.

On Monday only, the CBI officials arrested Partha Sen, another top employee of the same company.

Majhi has been questioned several times by the CBI sleuths in the connection.

The central agency officials too have conducted raid and search operations at his residence and offices and seized several paper and electronic documents in the matter.

The CBI had already informed a special court that Partha Sen was directly responsible for tapering of the OMR sheets to make room for ineligible candidates to score higher marks in the written examinations.

In the court, CBI also informed that a list of 752 candidates for the 2017 entrance examinations for school jobs in the state was prepared at the office of the said corporate entity.

Of the 752 named in the list, 300 secured school jobs at a later stage, as per CBI’s submission at the court.