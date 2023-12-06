Bengal school job scam: ED summons SSKM superintendent with Sujay Bhadra's medical reports

Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday issued a notice to the superintendent of the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College and Hospital asking him to be present at the agency's Salt Office in connection with the multi-crore cash-for-school-job case in West Bengal.

The S.S.K.M. superintendent has been asked to bring along with him the latest medical reports of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the school job case, sources aware of the development said.

The development is quite significant amid repeated complaints from the ED officials accusing the S.S.K.M. authorities of non-cooperation in conducting Bhadra's voice sampling test.

The notice comes just a day after the hospital authorities at Joka in the southern outskirts of Kolkata informed the ED sleuths of almost completing the process of the available medical board to conduct the medical examinations of Bhadra required to be done before the voice sampling test as per the directive of a special court in Kolkata.

Earlier, the ED officials had visited S.S.K.M a number of times to enquire about the medical conditions of Bhadra. But every time they were informed by the hospital authorities that Bhadra is yet to be fully fit medically to undergo the voice sampling test.

But this time instead of them visiting the hospital, the ED sleuths have decided to summon its medical superintendent with the report of one of the prime accused in the school job case.

Bhadra is currently being housed at state-run S.S.K.M Medical College & Hospital in south Kolkata since his bypass surgery in August.

The voice sample test has become imperative following the Calcutta High Court's direction to wind up the investigation into the school jobs case by December 31.

Recently, Naushad Siddique, the lone All India Secular Front (AISF) representative in West Bengal Assembly, expressed apprehension over the life threat for Bhadra.