Bengal teacher on Global Teacher Prize

London: Deep Narayan Nayak, a teacher from West Bengal, was on Wednesday announced as a top 10 finalist from across 130 countries in the USD 1 million...

London: Deep Narayan Nayak, a teacher from West Bengal, was on Wednesday announced as a top 10 finalist from across 130 countries in the USD 1 million Global Teacher Prize 2023. Deep Narayan, from Tilka Manjhi Adivasi Free Primary School in Jamuria, Asansol, earned the title of “Teacher of the Streets” during the Covid-19 lockdown, when he moved classrooms outside and helped bridge the digital divide for disadvantaged children living below the poverty line in remote communities, empowering those with learning disabilities, counselling students and their parents, and improving literacy rates among adult learners. Now in its eighth year, the annual prize is organised by the UK-based Varkey Foundation in collaboration with UNESCO and in strategic partnership with Dubai Cares, a UAE-based global philanthropic organisation.

