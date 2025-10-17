Bengaluru College Student Arrested For Raping Senior Inside Campus Building

The accused, Jeevan Gowda, was remanded to judicial custody after the survivor, initially too traumatised to report the crime, filed a complaint with her parents' support.

Police in Bengaluru have arrested a 22-year-old engineering student, identified as Jeevan Gowda, for allegedly raping his senior within their college premises. According to officials, the incident occurred on October 10 but was reported five days later after the survivor, a seventh-semester student, confided in her parents.

The complaint revealed that the survivor had met Jeevan during lunch to collect some materials when he called her to the seventh floor near the architecture block. There, he allegedly tried to kiss her and, upon resistance, forcibly dragged her into the men’s washroom on the sixth floor, where the assault took place. The accused reportedly snatched her phone during the attack.

Police stated that both individuals knew each other and studied in the same institution, though Jeevan was in a lower semester due to academic delays. The survivor, initially too shaken to file a report, later approached authorities with her parents’ help. Forensic tests are underway, but the absence of CCTV footage from the location has complicated the investigation.

The case has sparked political outrage, with opposition leaders criticising the Karnataka government for failing to ensure women’s safety. BJP leader R Ashok cited a rise in sexual assault cases, claiming that over 970 incidents involving girls were reported in the last four months, including more than 100 in Bengaluru alone. He demanded urgent action, calling the incident a sign of administrative failure.