Bengaluru: Lockdown from July 14-22 to stop the spread of Covid-19

Bengaluru: The state government on Saturday announced that its capital city Bengaluru will go under complete lockdown from July 14 to July 22 as a measure to control novel Corona virus cases. The positive cases in the city are surging since the beginning of this month.

"Complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from 8 pm on 14th July to 5 am on 22nd July in view rising Covid-19 cases," stated Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The essential services such as hospitals, grocery shops as well as scheduled exams will be allowed in the city. "Hospitals, groceries, fruits, vegetables and grocery shops will remain open and the medical and post-graduate exams scheduled will be held," stated in the order released by the government.

Asking people to join hands in controlling Covid-19 by remaining at home during the lockdown, chief minister BS Yediyurappa said, "While going to purchase daily use items, maintain social distance, wear masks, and follow all the guidelines related to lockdown."

Yediyurappa complemented the efforts of ASHA workers, doctors, medical staff, police, officials and the media who are working to control the spread of virus.

Earlier today, Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters that discussions were held with the Chief Minister over imposing a fresh lockdown in the city. "In the wake rapidly increasing Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, imposing lockdown again is unavoidable," he said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Bengaluru recorded 1,533 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its overall virus tally to 16,862.

On the other hand, the state also recorded highest single-day tally of new Covid-19 cases for the third straight day. The state reported record 2,798 new positive cases of Covid-19 taking the state's overall tally to 36,216. 879 recoveries in the last 24 hours take the number of recoveries in the state to 14,716. The death toll in the state also surged to 613 after 70 more fatalities were reported since Friday. The number of active cases in the state is 20,833.

The rising number of cases that are being classified as contact under tracing has gone up in recent days.

However, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, "Bengaluru that after three to four days there will be an increase in the number of patients getting discharged after recovery, especially in Bengaluru, while adding that the government was making all efforts to control the virus."

Earlier, Karnataka government has imposed a 33-hour complete lockdown in Bengaluru on 4 July as the city witnessed a spike in novel coronavirus cases in the last few weeks. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner Anil Kumar said the instruction for lockdown in BBMP limits were issued by the chief minister.

