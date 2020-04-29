Bengaluru: Men in def uniform patrol villages

Bengaluru: In video clips that have emerged from Karnatata's Bagalkote district, men in defence uniform can be seen patrolling on motorcycles along with the local police and punishing those violating the lockdown enforced to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

In one of the videos from the district's Terdal Taluk, a man who is carrying a 20 litre water bottle on his motorcycle is punished for not wearing a mask.

In another video, a person is made to do sit ups, holding his ears, outside what seems to be his home.

These men in uniform are reportedly on vacation and have volunteered to help enforce the lockdown without prior permission of their respective commands. It is not clear which unit they belong to.