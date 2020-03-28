Bengaluru Scientist Claims Nod Awaited For Device To Curb Coronavirus

Can a device check the spread of novel coronavirus? According to a News18 report, a Bengaluru firm engaged in medical electronics research, has made this claim.

The chairman of the company, Organisation De Scalene, is said to have made the claim of developing a prototype of a device which could curb the spread of novel coronavirus. It is planning to send the prototype in question, to the University of Maryland in the US for further tests. The top media network quoted the chairman of the firm, Dr. Rajah Vijay Kumar as saying that his institute had put together a device that can be kept safely at homes, schools, cars and elsewhere.

It is essential to note that this device does not offer a cure, but claims it can neutralise the virus and prevent its spread. News18 quotes Dr. Rajah Kumar, the chairman of the firm as saying that his device will protect individuals even when others in the room may be infected with COVID-19.

According to Kumar, the gadget releases electrons in large numbers these electrons in turn, neutralise the virus. Dr. Kumar posits the theory that when an infected person comes in contact with an object, these electrons tend to neutralise all the viral electrons.

Even if something is ingested after this, it will cause no damage since it has been effectively neutralized, according to the head of the Bengaluru firm. This extends to surfaces thereby neutralising the virus on frequently touched surfaces such as tables, chairs and so on, insulating people from the danger of the virus, according to the claim made by Dr. Kumar.

It remains to be seen whether this prototype finds the approval of the larger fraternity of scientists and researchers. If it does, as expected by its maker, it will prove to be a boon to the general public and healthcare professionals engaged in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.