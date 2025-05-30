‘Bhairavam’ Review: A Gritty Action Drama That Delivers in Parts

Movie Title: Bhairavam

Language: Telugu

Release Date: May 30, 2025

Cast: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Nara Rohith, Manchu Manoj, Aditi Shankar, Aanandi, Divya Pillai, Jayasudha, Vennela Kishore

Director: Vijay Kanakamedala

Producer: KK Radhamohan

Music: Sricharan Pakala

Cinematography: Hari K Vedantam

Editor: Chota K Prasad

Rating: ★★¾ (2.75/5)

Overview

Bhairavam is a Telugu action drama featuring an ensemble cast led by Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Manchu Manoj, and Nara Rohith. With decent pre-release buzz and action-heavy promos, the film hit theatres today. While it delivers on some fronts, it doesn’t quite fire on all cylinders.

Plot Summary

The story centers around childhood friends Gajapathi Varma (Manchu Manoj) and Varadha (Nara Rohith), whose bond is tested by the entry of Seenu (Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas), an orphan drawn into their lives after a pivotal incident. Conflict brews when a powerful minister (Sharath Lohithaswa) schemes to seize sacred temple land, enlisting a corrupt cop (Sampath Raj) to assist. What follows is a gripping descent into betrayal, violence, and fractured loyalties.

What Works

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas delivers a surprisingly nuanced performance, showcasing emotional range and improved screen presence.

Nara Rohith impresses with his composed portrayal, adding subtlety and gravitas.

Manchu Manoj brings intensity and a menacing edge to his character, excelling in confrontational scenes.

The action choreography—particularly in the interval block and transformation scenes—is a major highlight for mass cinema fans.

Divya Pillai and supporting cast members like Sampath Raj deliver solid performances in well-defined roles.

What Doesn’t

The plot is predictable, offering few surprises after the first act.

A slow-paced second half hampers momentum, with scenes that drag and lack emotional heft.

The central friendship is more told than shown, reducing emotional impact.

Female leads like Aditi Shankar and Aanandi are underutilized, with Aditi’s role limited to songs and filler scenes.

The music lacks staying power, failing to elevate key moments.

Technical Aspects

Director Vijay Kanakamedala adapts the story from Garudan but struggles to fully realize its emotional and dramatic potential. A tighter screenplay and deeper character arcs might have strengthened the film’s impact.

Hari K Vedantam’s cinematography complements the action well, while Sricharan Pakala’s background score adds emotion in key moments. However, the editing could have been sharper, particularly in the latter half.

Verdict

Bhairavam offers enough for fans of action dramas, thanks to its lead performances and well-crafted action sequences. However, the film is weighed down by a formulaic narrative, underdeveloped characters, and pacing issues. It’s a passable watch if you’re in the mood for a mass entertainer—just keep expectations in check.