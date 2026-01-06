Wipro Tightens Hybrid Work Rules, Sets Six-Hour Office Stay and Stricter Leave Checks

Wipro has kicked off 2026 by tightening the screws on its hybrid work model, signalling a shift from flexibility-led trust to greater structure and accountability. The IT major has introduced a clearer definition of office attendance, asking employees to spend a minimum of six hours on campus on every designated work-from-office day.

The updated policy, which came into effect on January 1, was communicated to employees through internal emails from the HR team, according to a report by a famous publication. While Wipro continues to describe hybrid work as a cornerstone of its long-term workplace strategy, the new rules indicate a stronger focus on consistency and compliance across teams.

Under the revised framework, employees are already required to report to the office three days a week — a mandate that has been in place for some time. What has changed now is the precise expectation around time spent at the workplace. Employees must remain in the office for at least six hours between their “in” and “out” punches on each office day.

In its internal communication, Wipro underlined the intent behind the move, stating, “We trust all associates will follow the policy in both letter and spirit as it supports collaboration across teams while providing flexibility.” The company has been careful to clarify that the six-hour requirement does not shorten the overall workday. Wipro’s standard working hours remain at 9.5 hours, meaning employees are expected to complete the remaining hours remotely on the same day while meeting their work commitments.

However, the policy carries clear consequences for non-compliance. Attendance tracking has now been directly linked to leave management. Employees who fail to complete the minimum six-hour office stay on a required day may face a half-day leave deduction. Similarly, not meeting the weekly work-from-office requirement could affect overall leave balances, reinforcing the seriousness of the mandate.

This tighter enforcement builds on Wipro’s earlier hybrid work announcement made in October 2024 by Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil. At that time, the company formalised a three-days-a-week office attendance model while still allowing limited remote work flexibility during the year.

Previously, employees were eligible for up to 30 additional remote work days annually under special circumstances. These were split evenly between health-related needs and caregiving responsibilities. However, the latest iteration of the policy reduces this allowance. Remote work days under specific conditions have reportedly been cut to 12 days per calendar year, down from the earlier 15, narrowing access to extended work-from-home options.

The move suggests that while Wipro remains committed to a hybrid future, it is also recalibrating expectations to ensure teams are physically present often enough to support collaboration, productivity, and oversight.

From a market perspective, the announcement did not significantly move investor sentiment. Wipro shares closed marginally lower, ending 0.30 per cent down at Rs 249.40 on the BSE, compared to the previous close of Rs 250.15.

Overall, Wipro’s latest policy changes reflect a broader trend across the IT sector, where companies are seeking a balance between flexibility and operational discipline as hybrid work matures.