Bharat Ratna For Chaudhary Charan Singh And MS Swaminathan: Government's Bid To Address Farmer Concerns Amidst Resurging Protests

In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of supporting small farmers, particularly mentioning Chaudhary Charan Singh's concern for them during the farmers' protests against the controversial farm laws. However, in February 2024, farmer protests have resurfaced in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, posing a challenge for the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

To address the concerns of the farming community, the government recently conferred the Bharat Ratna on two individuals who championed the cause of farmers and agriculture: former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and the 'Father of Green Revolution' MS Swaminathan. Despite not being a direct political force, the farming community can influence voting patterns in key agricultural states.

Chaudhary Charan Singh, a two-time Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, is celebrated for his contributions to farmers through land reforms. His initiatives, such as the Debt Redemption Bill, Land Holding Act, and Zamindari Abolition Act, aimed to liberate farmers from moneylenders and reduce suicide rates. The Bharat Ratna for Charan Singh is also viewed as an effort to win support from the Jat community, a significant political force in Uttar Pradesh.

MS Swaminathan, renowned for his work in developing high-yielding varieties of rice in the 1960s, received the Bharat Ratna for his monumental contributions to agriculture and farmers' welfare. During recent farmer protests, one of the key demands was the implementation of the MS Swaminathan committee reports, which made recommendations on land and irrigation reforms, food security, prevention of farmer suicides, and social security entitlements.