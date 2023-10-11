Bharat Ratna for Gopabandhu sought posthumously

Rayagada: The 146th birth anniversary of social reformer Utkalamani Gopabandhu Das was celebrated at Gandhi Park here on Monday.

During the occasion, members of several organisations, including Odisha Adivasi Manch, Seva Samaj and Rayagada Nagarika Manch submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through ST and SC Development Minister Jagannath Saraka demanding Bharat Ratna for Gopabandhu Das posthumously.

The memorandum stated that though till date Bharat Ratna has been awarded to 48 eminent personalities of which 14 have been felicitated posthumously, nobody from Odisha has received this coveted honour.

Members of several social organisations have requested the Chief Minister to recommend the name of Gopabandhu to the Centre for Bharat Ratna.

Saraka was the chief guest and Rayagada Municipality Chairman Mahesh Pattanaik was the guest of honour during the event.