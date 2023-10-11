Live
- Bullet train will improve Gujarat-Mumbai partnership on social level: CM Patel
- BJP will lock power firms if Karnataka govt fails to give 7 hours of supply to farmers: Bommai
- Rathinam Krishna turns emotional as ‘Rules Ranjann’ getting positive response from audience
- Fight Master Venkat opens up about Balakrishna’s ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’
- ‘Hey Bujji Bangaram’ from ‘Aadikeshava’ is a soothing melody
- Record Revenue for Karnataka Exhibition Authority from Dussehra Exhibition
- Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Submits List of MLAs for corporation board chairman and vice-chairman appointments
- Kangana Ranaut: ‘Tejas’ explores the emotional journey of a soldier at the borders
- National Emergency Nurses Day
- Shardiya Navratri 2023 Fun and Festive Navratri Art & Craft Activities for Kids
Just In
Bharat Ratna for Gopabandhu sought posthumously
Rayagada: The 146th birth anniversary of social reformer Utkalamani Gopabandhu Das was celebrated at Gandhi Park here on Monday.During the occasion,...
Rayagada: The 146th birth anniversary of social reformer Utkalamani Gopabandhu Das was celebrated at Gandhi Park here on Monday.
During the occasion, members of several organisations, including Odisha Adivasi Manch, Seva Samaj and Rayagada Nagarika Manch submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through ST and SC Development Minister Jagannath Saraka demanding Bharat Ratna for Gopabandhu Das posthumously.
The memorandum stated that though till date Bharat Ratna has been awarded to 48 eminent personalities of which 14 have been felicitated posthumously, nobody from Odisha has received this coveted honour.
Members of several social organisations have requested the Chief Minister to recommend the name of Gopabandhu to the Centre for Bharat Ratna.
Saraka was the chief guest and Rayagada Municipality Chairman Mahesh Pattanaik was the guest of honour during the event.