Bhawanipatna: KISS Kalahandi Residential School inaugurated by CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhawanipatna : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday evening virtually inaugurated the new campus of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) up at Badli of Kalahandi.

1,200 tribal students of Kalahandi from 1 to 12th standard will study in the residential school. The campus includes a mechanised kitchen, playground and 25 bedded hospital.

Inaugurating the new campus CM said that education is a powerful weapon to bring changes in society. Odisha government is giving priority to quality education and Kalahandi is emerging as an educational hub. The new campus of KISS has given support to endeavour State government for quality education.

Among other founders of KIIT and KISS, MP Kandhamal Dr AchyutaSamanta said that the new campus has been constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 50 crores with requisite amenities that will act as a milestone for quality education for deprived tribal children of Kalahandi. Soon a 200-bedded hospital will be set up in Kalahandi by KIMS, he said.

Among others, Kalahandi MP Basanta Kumar Panda, Rajyasabha member Sujit Kumar, MLA Pradip Kumar Dishari and Collector Kalahandi Gavali Parag Harshad addressed the occasion.