Bhilwara now a global model to break corona chain

Jaipur: Bhilwara has become a global role model by breaking the corona chain with efforts made by the state government which include screening of 5 crore people and testing lakhs of households still date, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He added that the first case in Rajasthan was reported on March 2, 2020 and strict measures were taken in the state on the very first day. "We sealed the borders the day we found a doctor being corona positive in Bhilwara and it is becoming a learning ground now. 22 lakhs families from villages, nearly 10 lakh households in the city were tested and hence Bhilwara set an example against corona in India," said Gehlot. The city has now recorded 17 recoveries with 11 discharged out of the 27 patients who reported positive. "We are working on a war-footing in a 6-part process beginning with the imposition of curfew, coordination work of police surveying colonies where the visitors at Bangar Hospital, where it all began, might be staying," said Harendra Mahawar, SP, Bhilwara. In India, a few hotspots of COVID-19 were listed as the epicentres of coronavirus out of which Bhilwara emerged in the list of 10 major spots. With 27 cases, the district was considered the worst hit in Rajasthan and for a few days, at the national level too.

Mahawar added that more than 5,000 people were listed who consulted the COVID-19 positive doctor of Bangar Hospital. Patients of IPD and OPD were also screened.

To break the chain of contamination, nearly 6,000 people were identified and put under isolation in only 2 days. Patients from almost 19 districts and 4 states were in the hospital when a sudden rise of positive patients was reported.