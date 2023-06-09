Live
Bhojpuri singer arrested in Gurugram for raping minor
The Gurugram Police have arrested a Bhojpuri singer for allegedly raping a minor girl and posting an objectionable photo of the victim on social media.
The accused, identified as 21-year-old Abhishek aka Babul Bihari, used to live in Gurugram's Rajiv Nagar area two years ago during which he had befriended the 13-year-old girl, the police said on Friday.
He then reportedly took the victim to a hotel where he allegedly raped her and also clicked the objectionable photo.
However, the victim did not disclose the incident to anyone.
Only a few days ago, the accused shared the picture on social media.
The picture went viral after which the victim's parents came to know about the incident and only after this the girl revealed about the incident.
Thereafter, the victim's family approached the police and an FIR was lodged at the Sector 14 police station under relevant sections of the POCSO and IT Act.
"We have arrested the accused. He was produced before a local court and sent to jail," Krishan Kant, station house officer of Sector-14 police station.