Bhopal: Election fever heats up winter

Bhopal : High-decibel campaigning came to an end on Wednesday evening for the November 17 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, where top leaders of contesting parties criss-crossed the state addressing rallies, holding roadshows, trading charges and making a slew of promises to seek votes for their candidates.

Electioneering ended in Madhya Pradesh at 6 pm except in Naxalites-hit districts of Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori, where campaigning drew to a close early at 3 pm.

A total of 2,533 candidates are in the fray for the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, where the main battle for power is between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress.

As many as 5,60,60,925 voters -- 2,88,25,607 males, 2,72,33,945 females and 1,373 third gender persons -- are eligible to exercise their franchise on Friday when single phase voting opens from 7 am to 6 pm at 2,049 polling stations in the state.

On the last day of campaigning, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, his party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union minister Smriti Irani and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (all three from BJP) made last minute efforts to woo voters for their respective candidates.