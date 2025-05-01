Live
- ‘Parties should support govt on Pahalgam,’ Maya slams ‘dirty politics’
- Nephew kills uncle over affair with aunt in UP
- BJP workers burn effigy of Rahul during his Amethi visit
- Transferred 57 times, IAS officer Khemka retires
- Guv calls for making road safety a mass movement
- Char Dham Yatra begins in U’khand
- If less water supplied by Pb..Saini warns of shortage of drinking water in Delhi
- Protecting the Worker: An Overview of India’s Labor Laws
- India's military action within 24 to 36 hours: Pakistan
- Padmini Kolhapure returns to television after 11 years
Bhopal rape-blackmail case: NCW forms panel to probe, 5th victim comes forward
Bhopal: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken up the Bhopal rape and blackmailing case in which several female students of a private...
Bhopal: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken up the Bhopal rape and blackmailing case in which several female students of a private college were victimised under false pretences of love.
Taking suo moto cognisance on the basis of media reports, the Commission has constituted a three-member inquiry committee that will investigate the matter.
The committee will be headed by Nammila Kaur, a retired IPS officer and former East DGP of Jharkhand. Other members include Nammila Nayak, an advocate at Jabalpur High Court, and Aashutosh Pandey, Under Secretary of the NCW.
The Committee will visit Bhopal from May 3 to May 5 to assess the situation and submit a detailed report to the Commission. The Inquiry Committee will meet with concerned officials, the victims, their families, and other relevant parties to review the actions taken so far. Based on these discussions, the Committee will provide recommendations in its report to prevent such incidents in the future.
The NCW is determined to ensure justice for the victims and appropriate legal action against the culprits. The Commission, in a statement, said it is concerned about the gravity of the matter and is committed to ensuring justice for the victims.
Upon learning about the incident, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Raharkar took suo motu cognisance and directed officials to take immediate action.
The accused, the Commission said, also blackmailed the victims by recording videos of the assaults.
An FIR (first information report) has been filed, and four accused have been arrested.
The police have registered cases of rape against the main accused, Farhan Ali and Ali Khan, and cases of abetting rape against two other individuals.