Bhopal's Habibganj railway station likely to be renamed as Rani Kamalapati

The name of Habibganj Railway Station in Bhopal has been changed. Today, the exercise of installing new boards at Habibganj station has also started. Now this station will be named after Gond queen Kamalapati. This announcement was made by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this decision.

A letter was written to the Union Home Secretary in this regard. This recommendation was sent by the State Transport Department. To preserve the memory of Kamalapati, Habibganj railway station should be named after her. Bhopal was ruled by the Gond rulers in the 16th century. It is believed that Rani Kamalapati was married to Nizamshah, son of Gond king Suraj Singh Shah. The queen had faced the invaders with great bravery throughout her life. At the same time, other leaders including MP Pragya Singh Thakur have demanded to name the station after former PM Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Pictures of tourist and sightseeing places of Madhya Pradesh, such as Bhojpur temple, Sanchi Stupa, Bhimbaithika, will be displayed at Habibganj railway station. There will also be Bhil, Pithora paintings on the walls on both sides inside the main gate. Waiting room and lounge air concourse which will be 84 meters long and 36 meters wide. Stainless steel seating has been provided for 1750 passengers on the platform.