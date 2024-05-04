Bhubaneswar: Aparajita, Manmath supporters raise slogans

Bhubaneswar : The Khurda collectorate witnessed a noisy scene when the supporters of BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi and BJD MP candidate Manmath Routray shouted slogans during the filing of nomination.

After offering prayers at Maa Bhuasuni temple at Jalna, Aparajita, along with her supporters, reached Khurda collectorate to file the nomination. Women supporters also took out a scooter rally from Baramunda ground to Khurda.



“With the blessings of Lord Jagannath and Lord Lingaraj, I am again seeking election from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat. This is a fight of the people of the constituency,” she said.



Manmath Routray, son of Congress MLA Suresh Routray, also arrived at the Khurda collectorate riding a bullock cart and blowing conches.



“I am a son of Paika (peasant soldier) and the bullock cart is its symbol. I am overwhelmed to see the crowd accompanying me to the collectorate. I am confident of a landmark victory in the elections,” he told reporters.



His father and Jatni MLA Suresh Routray, who has been expelled from Congress for supporting his BJD candidate son, was seen performing a traditional sword dance in the procession.

