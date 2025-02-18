Bhubaneswar: B Tech student from Nepal found dead in her hostel

Bhubaneswar: A third-year B Tech student of a private engineering college here died allegedly by suicide in her hostel leading to tension on the campus, police said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Prakriti Lamsal from Nepal. She was a B Tech third-year student of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), the Varsity Registrar said.

The KIIT, in a statement, said: “A Nepali student studying in the third year of B Tech committed suicide in the hostel yesterday. It is suspected that the student was in a love affair with another student studying at KIIT. It is suspected that the student may have committed suicide due to some reason.” The KIIT said that the incident was immediately reported to the police. Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra said: “We have registered a case at Infocity police station based on the allegation that a male student abetted her suicide. The accused student is in the police custody and subjected to interrogation. The police have seized the mobile phone, laptop and other gadgets of the deceased woman. We are undertaking a scientific investigation into the matter.”

The DCP appealed to the students not to take the law into their own hands and to maintain peace. Since there was mild tension among the Nepali students studying at KIIT over the girl’s death, the university authorities had a discussion with the agitating foreign students. Many students from Nepal assembled on the KIIT campus on Sunday night and staged demonstration demanding justice. Two platoons of police force were deployed to maintain law and order situation on the campus. Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Prakash Chandra Pal said the police were maintaining law and order both inside and outside the campus. “The police have sealed the deceased girl’s room and kept the body at the mortuary till the arrival of her parents,” a varsity official said.