Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Tejas Express flagged off

Highlights

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan flagged off the Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express with Tejas coaches from here on Monday.

Bhubaneswar: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan flagged off the Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express with Tejas coaches from here on Monday. Vaishnaw also announced that Odisha will soon get second Vande Bharat Express. Monday's operation was a trial run and the train will run as Rajdhani-Tejas Express from August 19.

Addressing a gathering at Bhubaneswar railway station, Vaishnaw said the second Vande Bharat train service between Rourkela and Bhubaneswar will begin soon. It will pass through Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Angul, Talcher and other places.

"While flagging off the first Vande Bharat Express between Puri and Howrah on May 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised another semi high-speed train for Odisha. In keeping with that promise, the second Vande Bharat will run soon from Rourkela to Bhubaneswar," Vaishnaw said.

