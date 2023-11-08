Live
Just In
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Apologizes For Controversial Comments On Women's Education And Population Control
- Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, issues an apology after his remarks on women's education and population control in the state assembly spark outrage.
- He clarifies that his comments were misinterpreted and expresses regret if they were found offensive, emphasizing the importance of girls' education in curbing population growth.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar issued an apology on Wednesday following the controversy that erupted over his comments in the state assembly. During his address, he made comments about the role of women's education in population control that were criticized by the opposition for being explicit and derogatory.
Nitish Kumar, while discussing the importance of women's education, used language that was described as vulgar. He later clarified, "I take back my words; my statement was misinterpreted. I was talking about women's education. If my words have hurt anyone, I apologize."
The Chief Minister's original remarks were related to the significance of girls' education in curbing population growth and how Bihar's fertility rate has decreased from 4.2 to 2.9 percent.
Amidst protests by BJP legislators, Nitish Kumar was initially denied entry into the assembly but later managed to enter the house through the legislative council. He sought to clarify that his comments were aimed at discussing women's education and expressed regret if his statement had offended anyone.