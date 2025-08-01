Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Doubles School Support Staff Salaries In Pre-Election Move

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a significant salary enhancement for school support staff across the state, doubling monthly honorariums for cooks, night guards, and physical education instructors in what appears to be a strategic pre-election announcement.

The salary revisions will substantially benefit thousands of education sector workers, with cooks employed under the mid-day meal program receiving increased monthly compensation from Rs 1,650 to Rs 3,300. Night guards stationed at secondary and higher secondary schools will see their payments rise from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 monthly, while physical education and health instructors will receive Rs 16,000 instead of the previous Rs 8,000.

Beyond the doubled base payments, the government has also enhanced annual salary increments from Rs 200 to Rs 400, providing additional financial security for these essential education personnel. Kumar emphasized that these measures would boost workforce morale and encourage greater dedication in their respective duties.

The Chief Minister highlighted the crucial contributions of support staff to Bihar's educational framework, recognizing their integral role in strengthening the state's academic infrastructure. He positioned this announcement within the broader context of his administration's educational investments since assuming office in November 2005.

Kumar detailed dramatic budget expansion in the education sector, noting that total educational expenditure has grown from Rs 4,366 crore in 2005 to Rs 77,690 crore currently. This financial commitment has facilitated extensive teacher recruitment, new school construction projects, and fundamental infrastructure development throughout the state.

The salary enhancement represents the latest in a series of populist measures announced by Kumar's government ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Previously announced electoral incentives include providing 125 units of free electricity to all households effective August 1, and implementing 35 percent reservation in government positions for women who are permanent Bihar residents.

These announcements appear designed to strengthen Kumar's electoral prospects by directly benefiting key voter demographics, particularly those connected to the education sector and households concerned with utility costs and employment opportunities for women.