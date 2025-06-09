Bihar CM reviews Ganga revival works at Bakhtiyarpur; stresses on timely completion

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday conducted a detailed inspection of the ongoing development works along the Ganga Ghats from Ghansurpur to Seedhi Ghat in Bakhtiyarpur.

Accompanied by Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of efforts aimed at reviving the old stream of the Ganga River.

During his visit, CM Nitish Kumar inspected the old staircase at Seedhi Ghat and sought updates on the various works from the Principal Secretary of the Water Resources Department, Santosh Kumar Mall.

He issued firm instructions to the officials to accelerate the pace of the work so it could be completed before the onset of monsoon.

“This work is important for restoring the natural flow of the river and for the convenience of the people visiting the Ghat. It must be completed on time,” the Chief Minister stressed.

The project aims to clean the silt and rejuvenate a 4,420-metre stretch of the old Ganga stream from Ghansurpur to Dedoor in Bakhtiyarpur block, Patna district.

The project has an administrative approval of Rs 3,427.80 lakh. Geo bag slope pitching is being implemented along 1,520 metres to prevent erosion near densely populated areas like Ghansurpur, Karauta, and Hatia.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that provisions have also been made for three years of channel maintenance to ensure consistent water flow.

A second component of the project focusses specifically on Seedhi Ghat, with an estimated cost of Rs 56.06 crore.

The work includes 330-metres of staircase construction, 2,100-metres of erosion protection and pathway development 1,100 metres upstream, 1,000 metres downstream, toilet facilities, landscaping, and lighting installations, and acquisition for a connecting path near Seedhi Ghat temple and JMT school.

The target completion date for this phase of the project is June 2025.

The Chief Minister also offered prayers at Shri Radhe Krishna Temple at Seedhi Ghat, praying for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of Bihar.

He later paid homage to freedom fighter and former MP Pandit Sheelbhadra Yajee and his wife Balkeshwari Yajee by offering floral tributes at their samadhi sthal.