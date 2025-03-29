Bihar Day celebration in Delhi: J.P. Nadda hails Purvanchal’s development under NDA

New Delhi: BJP National President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda on Saturday described Bihar as a land that gave birth to democracy and introduced the world to public-mandated governance.

Addressing the "Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat Sneh Milan Samaroh" organised on the occasion of Bihar Day at Dr. Ambedkar International Center here, J.P. Nadda said that when the NDA government came to power in Bihar in 2005, the rural road network in Bihar was only 384 km, whereas today 1,12,000 km of roads have been built in the state.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi many new district hospitals were built in Bihar in the double engine government and now Asia's largest hospital is going to be built in Patna,” said J.P. Nadda, slamming the lawlessness in the state under the previous Lalu Yadav-led government.

While launching a scathing attack on the RJD, Nadda said that Lalu Raj had sunk Bihar into lawlessness.

“There was a time when it had become difficult for people to even step out after 5 p.m. but under the NDA government, Bihar has touched new heights of development,” he said.

Delhi unit BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, Bansuri Swaraj and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood and party's National Spokesperson Pratyush Kanth were present in the programme.

The celebration holds significance due to the BJP think tank's belief that the party’s recent victory in the Assembly elections was an outcome of an overwhelming support from the Purvanchali community from Bihar.

The event also offered a platform for the party to build bridges with voters in poll-bound Bihar and their relatives based in Delhi.

Assembly elections to pick new 243 legislators in Bihar are scheduled to be held in October-November.

The programme was coordinated by Purvanchal Morcha President Santosh Ojha, who stated that today, the people of Purvanchal are fully contributing to the economic, social, and spiritual upliftment of Delhi and the nation.

They are also pleased to witness the progress brought about by the double-engine government in Bihar under PM Modi, he said.

The event featured an exhibition showcasing Bihar's folk festival Chhath, folk songs, folk art, and various tableaux representing different aspects of Bihar. The Mithila paintings and handicraft exhibitions received much appreciation. Additionally, arrangements were made for Bihar’s traditional dish, Litti Chokha.