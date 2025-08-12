Bihar Dy CM Sinha to respond to EC by Aug 14

Patna: BiharDeputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, facing allegations of possessing two voter ID cards, said on Monday that he will file his reply with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Sinha stressed his respect for constitutional institutions.

“I will submit my explanation to the Election Commission regarding the dual EPIC numbers by August 14. I am not like Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, who just make a hue and cry. I have full faith in democracy and the transparency of the Election Commission,” he said.

Vijay Kumar Sinha’s name appears at serial number 757 in booth number 405 of Patna’s Bakipur Assembly Constituency with EPIC number AFS0853341, and also at serial number 274 in booth number 231 of Lakhisarai Assembly Constituency with EPIC number IAF3939337.

The age of Vijay Kumar Sinha is registered differently on the two voter IDs.

Taking aim at the opposition’s protest march to the ECI office in Delhi, Sinha accused rival leaders of staging “drama” and “mocking democracy.”

He alleged that they were attempting to promote Parivar Tantra (dynasty) within India’s Lok Tantra (democracy). These are the people who have stolen votes in the past. Now, through the Special Intention Revision (SIR), the Election Commission has curbed their misconduct,” he claimed.

The controversy began after reports emerged that Sinha had two voter ID numbers, prompting the ECI to issue a notice to him on Sunday.

A similar issue had earlier surfaced involving Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, whose two EPIC numbers were also made public.

The Election Commission had issued two notices to Tejashwi Yadav earlier, and he filed the reply on August 8.

Opposition leaders allege that such cases are symptomatic of widespread discrepancies in Bihar’s voter list, with many residents allegedly holding duplicate voter IDs.

They have raised concerns over the integrity of the ongoing voter list revision exercise.