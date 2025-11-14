Bihar election trends show NDA crossing 200-mark, BJP emerging as largest party

Patna: The ruling NDA is heading for a landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, with the latest trends showing the alliance crossing the 200-seat mark as of 1.30 p.m.

According to the early trends of the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 1.30 p.m., the BJP is emerging as the single largest party with a lead in 91 seats, while the JD(U) stood second with 81 seats.

The alliance partners -- the LJP(RV) is leading in 21 seats, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) at four and the HAMS also at four.

The Mahagathbandhan is currently spirally at 36.

The counting process for all 243 Assembly seats commenced at 8 a.m., beginning with the scrutiny of postal ballots. This was followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes from 8.30 a.m., taking place under extensive multi-tier security arrangements across the state.

Candidates from both alliances expressed confidence in their performance. Leaders from the NDA asserted that the people of Bihar had reposed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's work toward the state's development.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, claimed that Bihar had "voted for change" and expressed optimism that Tejashwi Yadav would form the next government.

The election witnessed participation from more than 70 crore voters who cast their ballots to decide the fate of both the ruling NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. The polling was held in two phases, on November 6 and 11.

In the outgoing Assembly, the NDA holds 131 seats, comprising BJP's 80, JD(U)'s 45, four of HAM(S) and two Independents. The Opposition bloc has 111 seats, with the RJD holding 77, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) two and CPI two.