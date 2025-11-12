Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Predict Decisive NDA Victory; Tejashwi Yadav Rejects Projections, Alleges Bias

Exit poll results for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections have forecast a dominant win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP and JD(U), with several pollsters projecting the alliance to secure between 130 and 209 seats — comfortably crossing the majority mark of 122 in the 243-member assembly. The opposition Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD along with the Congress and Left parties, is expected to trail behind with 70–102 seats. Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, once seen as a potential game-changer, appears to have made little impact, with most predictions giving it 0–5 seats.

The exit poll projections, released after the conclusion of the second and final phase of voting, saw a record voter turnout of 66.91%, the highest ever in Bihar’s electoral history. While the NDA is celebrating the early trends, the Mahagathbandhan has dismissed the results, calling them politically influenced. Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the polls were conducted under the “direction of BJP leadership” and expressed confidence that his alliance would register a clear victory when the official results are announced on November 14.

JD(U) and BJP leaders, meanwhile, attributed their projected success to Nitish Kumar’s development work and the increased participation of women voters, who recorded a turnout of 71.6% compared to 62.8% among men.

Despite past inaccuracies in exit polls—such as in 2020 when most pollsters wrongly predicted a Mahagathbandhan win—the current predictions suggest that the NDA is poised to retain power in Bihar. The final results will be declared on November 14 under tight security across all 38 districts of the state.