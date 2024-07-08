Bihar facing dual threat of floods and lightning strikes

Patna: Bihar is currently grappling with the dual threat of floods and lightning strikes during the monsoon season.



Due to excessive rainfall in Nepal's catchment areas, water levels have surged in rivers such as the Gandak, Bagmati, Kosi, and Kamla Balan, severely impacting North Bihar.

The Sonversa block of West Champaran district has been badly affected, with the flood waters submerging at least 20 villages. Additionally, a section of the Valmiki Nagar Tiger Reserve in Bagaha subdivision has been inundated.

The Kosi river's waters have entered seven Panchayats in the Nauhatta block in Saharsa district, cutting off these areas from the main city.

Besides them, Gopalganj and Supaul districts are also experiencing flooding.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas to assess the situation.

The Meteorological Department in Patna has issued alerts for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning strikes in several districts, including Kishanganj, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, West Champaran and East Champaran on Monday.

A yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued for Tuesday in Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, West Champaran and Kishanganj.

The flood situation in Bihar is compounded by deadly lightning strikes. In the past 24 hours alone, 13 people have died due to these strikes. In July, so far,33 fatalities have been reported from lightning strikes in the state.