Bihar floor test today

Patna: The trust vote of the new Bihar government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is all set to take place on Monday. After coming out from the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar formed the government, along with the BJP and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAM)(S).

Nitish was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state for the ninth time on January 28. Along with him, two BJP leaders – Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha – took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers.

Currently, JD-U has 45 MLAs, BJP 78, RJD 79, HAM-S 4, Congress 19, CPI(ML)(L) 12, CPI (M) and CPI two, AIMIM and Independent one seat each in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 128 seats, of which the BJP has 78 seats, the JD(U) 45 and the HAM(S) four. The remaining lone seat is held by an Independent MLA. The Opposition holds 114 seats. The magic figure is 122.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Haribhushan Thakur on Sunday expressed confidence that they will win the floor test and said that the new government will complete the full term. On being asked about Jitan Ram Manjhi’s statement that all his four MLAs will vote for the NDA. Thakur expressed confidence, stating, “Jitan Ram Manjhi is with us, and those who play games will see consequences in their own homes. Just wait until Monday.”

On Saturday, former Bihar CM and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi said that a whip has been issued by the party to its four MLAs instructing them to vote in favour of the NDA government in the trust vote.

At the moment, the NDA government, led by Nitish looks fine to win the trust vote as it has 128 MLAs in the 243-member House. However, all eyes are on Manjhi, as the NDA’s numbers can be disturbed if the HAM(S) MLAs cross over to the ‘Mahagathbandhan’.

Even without the HAM(S) support, the NDA would have a simple majority of 124 MLAs, however, the road seems patchy as the grand alliance has 114 MLAs.