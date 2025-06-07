Bihar: Gaya beneficiary gets free treatment under Ayushman Bharat scheme

Gaya (Bihar): The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the world’s largest publicly funded health assurance scheme, continues to be a lifeline for countless Indians. Offering free medical treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually for secondary and tertiary hospital care, the scheme has emerged as a game-changer in India's healthcare landscape—especially for the poor and lower-middle-class population.

In Bihar’s Gaya district, the impact of this flagship scheme is evident in the story of Lalan Chaudhary, a farmer originally from Nalanda district. Currently undergoing treatment at Magadh Medical College in Gaya, Lalan is receiving all his medical services—surgery, medicines, accommodation, and food—completely free of cost through his Ayushman Bharat card.

Speaking to IANS, Lalan Chaudhary, a beneficiary, said, “The hips of both my legs were damaged. I’ve been under treatment for the last one and a half months, and it’s all being done free of cost through the Ayushman card. Where would poor people like us get Rs 5 lakh for treatment? We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Medicines, food—everything is taken care of. This is a very good scheme.”

Chaudhary learned about the scheme when a government outreach team visited his village.

“They helped us make the Ayushman card at home itself. Now, many people in our village are benefiting from it,” he added.

Such personal accounts reflect the broader transformation in India’s healthcare ecosystem over the last decade. Through a combination of digitisation, public sector engagement, and targeted welfare initiatives, the Government has brought quality healthcare within reach for millions who previously struggled with high costs and red tape.

Crucially, Ayushman Bharat addresses the needs of the "missing middle"—families who neither qualify for traditional subsidies nor can afford costly private insurance. By enabling access to timely hospitalisation and treatment without pushing families into debt, it has shifted the narrative around medical affordability.

As of May 30, 2025, more than 41 crore Ayushman cards have been issued across 33 States and Union Territories. These have enabled over 8.5 crore hospital admissions, translating into Rs 1.19 lakh crore worth of treatment covered. A robust network of nearly 32,000 empanelled hospitals, including both public and private facilities, ensures that beneficiaries like Lalan Chaudhary receive uninterrupted medical care.

The scheme’s reach was further expanded in October 2024, when the Government extended coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of their income status. This has particularly benefited elderly citizens in the middle-income group, offering peace of mind to families burdened by rising medical expenses.

In tandem with Ayushman Bharat, the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) is revolutionising access to affordable medicines. What began with just 80 outlets in 2014 has now grown into a network of 16,469 Jan Aushadhi Kendras. These stores provide high-quality generic medicines at 50-80 per cent lower prices than their branded counterparts, all certified by WHO-GMP standards.

Together, these schemes are ushering in a silent but powerful healthcare revolution in India—bridging the gap between policy and people, and turning the right to health into a lived reality.



