Bihar: IP Gupta launches ‘Indian Inquilab Party’, vows to fight for Paan community’s SC status

In a significant political development, IP Gupta, President of the All India Paan Mahasangh and leader of the ‘Hanko Rath Hum Paan Hain Andolan’, announced the launch of his new political party - the ‘Indian Inquilab Party’ - during a massive rally held at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday.

Fueled by a large turnout of supporters from across Bihar, Gupta declared that the ‘Indian Inquilab Party’ will contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections to assert the rights and representation of the Paan (Tanti-Tantwa) community.

“This is not just a rally, it is a revolution. The crowd at Gandhi Maidan is proof that the Paan community is united and ready to fight for its rights,” Gupta said.

The formation of the party comes in the wake of a setback for the community. In 2015, the Bihar government granted Scheduled Caste (SC) status to the Tanti-Tantwa caste, categorising them under the Paan community.

However, in a Supreme Court judgment dated July 15, 2024, this SC status was revoked, sparking widespread anger and mobilisation among the community.

Since the verdict, IP Gupta has spearheaded a state-wide movement demanding the restoration of SC status and reservation rights for the Paan community.

The Patna rally marked the culmination of his campaign trail and the beginning of a new political chapter.

Gupta, who briefly aligned with the Congress party, revealed that he parted ways after failing to receive “concrete assurances” on the reservation issue.

While launching the ‘Indian Inquilab Party’, he did not clarify whether he would seek an alliance with any existing party.

“We will enter the election field with full preparation. This is the time for our community to show its power in the assembly election,” Gupta declared, energising his supporters.

As Bihar heads into the election season, the entry of the Indian Inquilab Party and IP Gupta's focused campaign on caste-based rights and justice is poised to add a new dimension to the political landscape.