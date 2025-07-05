Port of Spain: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, called Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar “Bihar ki Beti” (daughter of Bihar).

Speaking to the Indian community, Modi said: "We are not just connected by blood or surname; we are connected by belonging. India looks out to you and welcomes you. The ancestors of PM Kamla were from Bihar's Buxar. She has also visited the place. People consider her the daughter of Bihar.”

“Bihar's heritage is the pride of India and the world... Bihar has shown the way to the world in various fields for centuries. New opportunities will emerge from Bihar in the 21st century also," he added.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is one of courage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, emphasising that the hardships their ancestors endured could have “broken even the strongest spirits”.

“They left the Ganga and Yamuna behind but carried the Ramayana in their hearts,” Modi said, calling them messengers of a “timeless civilisation”.

"Navaratra, Mahashivratri and Janmashtami are celebrated here with joy, spirit and pride. Chautal and Bhaitak gana continue to thrive here. I can see the warmth of many familiar faces here," he said. “The community programme in Port of Spain was spectacular. The energy and warmth of the people made it truly unforgettable. Evidently, our cultural bonds shine brightly!” he said in an X post. Around 40% of the people in Trinidad and Tobago are of Indian origin.

According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, about 556,800 people of Indian descent live there. Out of these, 1,800 are Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), while the rest are local citizens whose ancestors came from India between 1845 and 1917 as indentured labourers. Even though Trinidad and Tobago is a small country, smaller than Jodhpur in India, the Indian community has played a big role in the country’s culture and economy. Indian traditions can still be seen clearly in their food, music, language and religious festivals.

Additionally, PM Modi also announced that OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cards will now be given to the 6th generation of the Indian diaspora living in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Prime Minister received a grand welcome in Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday.