Bihar: Nitish Kumar hosts Dawat-e-Iftar ​

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hosted what is being seen as his final Dawat-e-Iftar at his official residence in Patna on Wednesday, marking the end of a long-standing tradition he has upheld since assuming office in 2005.​

Except during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kumar has organised the annual Iftar gathering, personally overseeing the arrangements.​

The event holds political and social significance, bringing together leaders, community representatives, and citizens.​

This year’s event was conducted under tight security arrangements, with entry restricted to invitees holding valid passes.​

Attendees were not allowed to carry mobile phones on the premises, and media personnel were also barred from bringing cameras or other electronic devices into the venue.​

Many participants described the event as a farewell gesture to the Chief Minister.​

Posters featuring Nitish Kumar alongside his son Nishant Kumar were also seen across areas outside the residence, drawing attention amid speculation about future political developments.​

Among those present, Tufail Qadri, State President of the Minority Morcha of the Bharatiya Janata Party, said they had come to urge Kumar to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hands in Delhi.​

“Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has served Bihar immensely. As he moves to Delhi, he should work alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to take the country forward,” Qadri said.​

Another attendee remarked that although this may be Kumar’s last Iftar as Chief Minister, “his spirit will remain here,” adding that Kumar himself indicated the Rajya Sabha was the next phase of his political journey.​

Meanwhile, Anjum Ara, spokesperson of the Janata Dal (United), said the people of Bihar would always remember Kumar’s contributions.​

She also indicated that Nishant Kumar is emerging as a leader within the party and is likely to play a larger role in the future.​

“The way the Chief Minister personally oversees every arrangement and cares for those observing the fast makes this event special. He will certainly be missed,” she said.​

Nitish Kumar, who has been at the centre of Bihar’s politics since 2005, is now expected to take on a more active role in national politics after being elected to the Rajya Sabha.​

While there is no official confirmation yet, political circles speculate that he could step down as Chief Minister soon, with the possibility of a BJP leader taking over the post.​