PM reviews supply situation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held an important high-level meeting as global oil prices continued to rise due to ongoing tensions in West Asia. Brent crude prices were hovering around $109 per barrel after briefly touching $119 during the day, reflecting the uncertainty in global energy markets.

The review meeting took place at a critical time when India is closely watching its energy needs. Interestingly, an LPG tanker from the United States arrived at India’s western coast, offering some relief in terms of supply as concerns over energy security grow.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister focused on ensuring that essential sectors continue to function without disruption.

Discussions covered key areas such as petroleum, crude oil, natural gas, electricity, and fertilisers. The government’s priority was clear there should be no shortage or disruption in supplies across the country.

The situation in West Asia remains tense and unpredictable. US President Donald Trump issued a strong warning to Iran, stating that the United States could target Iranian power infrastructure if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

On the other side, Iran has also taken aggressive steps. It reportedly attacked a nuclear facility in central Israel in response to Tel Aviv’s earlier strike on Iran’s Natanz nuclear site.

Adding to the complexity, Houthi rebels have threatened to join the conflict and disrupt shipping routes in the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, raising further concerns for global trade and oil supply.

In the meeting, Modi has carefully reviewed India’s fuel distribution and logistics systems. He stressed the importance of maintaining smooth transportation and supply chains across the country to avoid any bottlenecks.

The government is particularly focused on ensuring that fuel reaches every part of India without delay, even as global conditions remain unstable.

Since the conflict began, petrol and diesel prices for regular consumers in India have largely stayed stable. However, other fuel categories have seen noticeable increases. This marks the first major price revision since March 2024.

Industrial diesel prices have risen sharply by about 25%, mainly due to rising global oil costs. This increase highlights the pressure that international market trends are placing on domestic fuel prices.

Officials have confirmed that the government is keeping a close watch on the evolving situation.

The main goal is to ensure that India’s domestic fuel supply remains secure.