Bihar officials intensify preparations for LS elections
Bihar officials have intensified the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to ensure fair and peaceful elections in the state.
District Magistrates (DMs)-cum-Returning Officers (ROs) are holding meetings with officials to ensure a transparent election process. Also, they are working on strategies to enhance voter turnout.
"We have set many parameters to conduct fair, transparent and peaceful elections in Patna district. I want to appeal to the people to exercise their franchise during the festival of democracy. Awareness programmes are underway at various places in the district to encourage people to use their voting rights in maximum numbers," said Patna DM Shirsat Kapil Ashok.
"Preparations for setting up EVM dispatch centre and strong rooms are underway in the district. We have constituted different cells for elections. Flying squad, sector magistrate and sector police officers have been appointed for the purpose," he added.
Under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, the Patna district administration is sending 'Vikas Mitras' (Development Friends) for a door-to-door campaign to increase voters' participation in the elections.
Earlier, training for EVM and VVPAT handling was organised by the Kishanganj district administration under the supervision of DM-cum-RO Tushar Singla. A similar training initiative was recently taken by the Buxar district administration.