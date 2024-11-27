Bihar: Over 13,000 residents of Samastipur to get house under PM Awas Yojana

Samastipur: Marking a moment of joy for thousands of people, the Samastipur district administration in Bihar is preparing to hand over houses to more than 13,000 people of the district under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

District Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) Sandeep Shekhar Priyadarshi spoke to IANS about the PMAY target in the district and said that the scheme has already been sanctioned and delivery of houses will begin in the near future.

"The target is 13,559 houses under PMAY. We have already sanctioned 11,927 houses. About 1,632 houses are stuck due to some technical reasons. Some people's names are not matching with their Aadhaar number, while in others, their bank accounts don’t match with Aadhaar," Sandeep Shekhar Priyadarshi said.

He said that the mission would be completed by December 10.

Sandeep Shekhar Priyadarshi further informed that the beneficiaries will get an amount of Rs 1,20,000 in three installments. The first installment has been released. The process for the second installment has started.

He further said that there is also a provision for purchasing land and giving it to the landless beneficiaries. They can get land allotted in their name and then construct their own house under PM Awas.

Sharing details on disbursal of monetary assistance, the DDC said that there is not much time lag.

"Soon after the residential structure is approved, the process is initiated for transferring funds directly into the beneficiary's account," he stated.

Under the PMAY, eligible beneficiaries get financial assistance in building their own homes. The objective of the scheme is to improve the living standards of economically backward citizens and provide them with the benefit of owning their own homes.

To achieve this, both Central and state governments offer financial assistance. The implementation of the scheme is carried out through local self-governing bodies.



