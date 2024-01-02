  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Bihar Police arrested liquor smuggler

Bihar Police arrested liquor smuggler
x
Highlights

Bihar Police arrested a liquor smuggler after a dramatic chase in the capital city of Patna on Tuesday.

Patna : Bihar Police arrested a liquor smuggler after a dramatic chase in the capital city of Patna on Tuesday. The accused, Ayodhya Chaudhary, was carrying 20 liters of country made liquor.

“We spotted a driver who was driving a three wheeler at high speed. We signaled him to stop but he did not. Police and liquor prohibition department chased him and managed to overtake him. However, the driver escaped but another liquor prohibition department vehicle blocked the road,” said Vinod Kumar, SHO of Vikram police station Patna.

He said that the police have seized 20 liters of liquor from his possession. “The accused has been booked under liquor prohibition act. The investigation is underway to find out the nexus with which he is associated,” Kumar said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X