Bihar Police arrested liquor smuggler

Patna : Bihar Police arrested a liquor smuggler after a dramatic chase in the capital city of Patna on Tuesday. The accused, Ayodhya Chaudhary, was carrying 20 liters of country made liquor.

“We spotted a driver who was driving a three wheeler at high speed. We signaled him to stop but he did not. Police and liquor prohibition department chased him and managed to overtake him. However, the driver escaped but another liquor prohibition department vehicle blocked the road,” said Vinod Kumar, SHO of Vikram police station Patna.

He said that the police have seized 20 liters of liquor from his possession. “The accused has been booked under liquor prohibition act. The investigation is underway to find out the nexus with which he is associated,” Kumar said.